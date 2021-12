High pressure is in control today, bringing us quiet weather with lots of sunshine. Noticeably, colder today but where we should be for this time of the year with highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Sunny and colder. High 46

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 31

MONDAY: Sunny and a little milder. High 51

Temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s through mid week. Late week showers and storms and turning colder but seasonable by next weekend.