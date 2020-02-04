Cold air returns, rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, all possible

Temperatures dropped 20 degrees in 4 hours as a surface cold front moved south through the Miami Valley Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front is on the leading edge of cold air mass as it moves into an area of warm air. As the cold front advances, it causes warm air to rise.

This creates an inversion in the troposphere. An inversion is where temperature rises with height. Typically air cools with height in the lowest level of the atmosphere.

The rising warm air helps clouds develop. The temperatures are cold enough where the clouds develop for snow to develop.

As the snow falls into the layer of warm air, it will melt. The result has been rain for much of Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures at the surface continue to drop and a freezing layer develops below the warm layer. The melted snowflake can then refreeze on contact resulting in a glaze of ice, especially on elevated surfaces. This is freezing rain.

As the warm layer becomes thinner, the snowflake will not melt completely. As it encounters the larger layer of freezing air at the surface it will refreeze as an ice pellet or sleet.

Finally when there is little or no warm layer the snowflake will make it all the way to ground.

Winter weather is impossible to forecast with just one weather model and conditions throughout the atmosphere are very important.

Many models use a 10:1 snow to water ratio. This can easily change.

If there is a lot of moisture in the snow growth region you can end up with heavy snow. This snow is hard to shovel but great for snowmen and snowballs. The high liquid content will cause the snow compact quickly resulting in lower snow to water ratios and lower snow totals.

If there is little moisture in the snow growth region dry snow will develop. This snow is light and fluffy resulting in higher snow to water ratios and higher snowfall totals.

Local meteorologists take the time to analyze the forecast at every level when a generic weather app might not. Watch the latest Storm Team 2 Forecast here: https://www.wdtn.com/weather/daily-forecast/