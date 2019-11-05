Cold air is coming

For the first time in seven months, November will bring more below normal temperatures. So far this month highs have remained below normal every day. This trend will continue.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Rain will move into the Miami Valley late on Wednesday. As the colder air sets in behind the front, the rain may transition to snow by lunchtime on Thursday. Storm Team 2 is not expecting much in the way of the accumulation.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Thursday. The high will happen early Thursday morning. Your afternoon temperature will be in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees.

Cold air will settle in on Friday. It will feel more like winter.

The official first day of winter is still 45 days away, but it will feel like winter is here on Friday. The normal high on December 21, is 36 degrees.

Below normal temperatures will continue into next week. In fact, some of the coldest air of the season will be in the Maimi Valley next Monday – Wednesday. If you haven’t pulled out your winter coat, this may be the week it happens.