Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 11 pounds of cocaine at a traffic stop in Ottawa County.

It happened on December 6 on the Ohio Turnpike.

According to a press release, troopers stopped a car for a window tint violation.

OSHP reports “criminal indicators were observed” but did not elaborate. A drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, OSHP says.

During a probable cause search, OSHP reports tamper marks were observed on the dashboard by deputies.

Deputies say it was actually a hidden compartment that contained 11 pounds of cocaine and cash.

Troopers seized the drugs, which they say as a street value of $162,000.

Rafael Patterson, 32, of Warren, was arrested.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.