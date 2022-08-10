WTAJ — Ever wonder what dreams tasted like? Well, the Coca-Cola company did and has you covered!

As part of the Coca-Cola Creations series, the 4th and final limited edition flavor of 2022, Coca-Cola Dreamworld, is releasing Monday, Aug. 15.

The limited edition flavor is said to be a gateway into a lively, animated world where anything is possible. The bottles and cans are designed in a “dreamy” packaging that features whimsical shapes and electric colors to create vibrant optical illusions. The drink will come out in both regular and zero sugar options in 20oz bottles and multiple packs of 7.5 oz mini cans.

“Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like,” Alessandra Cascino, Creative & Shopper Program Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit said. “Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome.”

Those who purchase the limited edition Coke also can scan the QR to end an augmented reality music experience created in collaboration with Tomorrowland. Additionally, there will be a digital wearable collection from DRESSX for metaverse outfits of the days (OOTDs).

Since February, Coca-Cola has released Starlight, Byte and a collaboration with artist Marshmello to reimagine the Coke flavor with unique, limited edition flavors, designs and experiences.