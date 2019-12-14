Coalition of Ohio motorcycle clubs donates thousands of dollars of toys to foster children in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide organization donated time and toys for children in foster care.

The Ohio Coalition of Clubs is a group of 60 motorcycle clubs. On Saturday they delivered donated bikes and toys for children in foster care at the Haines Children’s Center on North Main Street in Dayton.

Keith Tickle says, “The purpose was really to give back to the children to make sure they know they’re not forgotten this holiday season. We come together as a unified group of bikers to truly spread blessings this holiday season.”

Three trailers were needed to deliver all the toys, which totaled about $10 thousand.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.