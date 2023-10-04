DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solar energy is within reach for local businesses and organizations.

The Miami Valley Businesses and Nonprofits Solar Co-op will soon bring solar power to dozens of businesses and nonprofit organizations. New participants can join for free until Monday, Oct. 16, according to a release.

The co-op is run by Montgomery County, the city of Dayton and the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN). The goal is to help small businesses and organizations transition to solar power.

“Moving towards solar is an important stride this solar co-op provides that also aligns with the County’s Sustainability Plan,” said Carolyn Rice, president of Montgomery County Commission. “The bulk discount pricing along with the 30% tax credit incentives extending as a direct payment to non-profits makes this an opportune time to go solar.”

Within the co-op, business owners will learn more about solar energy and be able to purchase top-quality individual solar systems at competitive prices.

SUN has already completed 38 co-ops across Ohio.

“I am excited to work with Miami Valley businesses and nonprofits to educate them about the benefits of solar energy,“ said Mryia Williams, Ohio Program Associate for Solar United Neighbors. “If you’ve ever thought about going solar before, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

To find more information about solar energy and the Miami Valley co-op, click here.