NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Keep up with all the biggest winners and moments from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56th Annual CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Brent Mason (Guitar)

Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

"'Til You Can't" – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Musical Video of the Year

WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

