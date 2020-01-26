Club Masque prepares for final night Saturday before closing current location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday is the final night at a popular Dayton night club.

Club Masque will close its doors for good after the final shows Saturday night. Doors opened at 5 p.m. There will be two shows at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., featuring music, dancing and lots of special guests.

Owners say they’re disappointed to be closing the doors, but they have looked at several new locations and hope to reopen.