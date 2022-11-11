Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local veterans are teaching children about the life of military service.

Club 456 is a local group for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the club invited members of the military for a five branches Q&A at the Huber Heights Library.

This event provided the opportunity for veterans to share their own unique experiences while serving.

“I served 25 years, and having an opportunity to tell the kids, this is what it’s like to be in the military, these are some of the things I saw, the things that I did, the places that I lived, it’s a phenomenal chance to make a difference for their futures down the road,” Air Force veteran Daniel Semsel said.

“One of the things that I like about working with the kids is that they get a chance to see all the branches of the service and the unique perspectives of all of us, but that we’re all a family. We all have a common bond of uniformed service, which brings us together. We appreciate what we all bring to our country.”

Club 456 was started by sixth grader Makenna Grosh. She said that she was inspired to hold this event by her grandparents and uncle who have all served in various branches of the military.

“This would not be possible without them,” Grosh said of active duty and veteran service members. “People who are serving our country and people who have, I know it is very challenging and I know that you sacrifice so much for the country and for us. I send you all my love and support and thank you so much.”