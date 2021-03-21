Clothing giveaway hosted at New Lebanon church Sunday

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A monthly clothes giveaway was held Sunday in New Lebanon.

The New Lebanon United Methodist Church on West Main Street held a clothing closet giveaway. The church hosts the giveaway every third Saturday of each month.

They gave out clothing and a free meal to anyone in the community. They had clothing of all sizes from infant through adult, as well as accessories and books.

Jessica Wells is the coordinator. She says, “The way that you dress, the way you can express yourself is really important. Especially in these times right now where unemployment is so high and people want to work and if we can help provide them something to wear to an interview, to work at a new job, that’s the goal.”

This marks the third year since the church started its clothing closet giveaway.