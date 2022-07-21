CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal.

FOX 8’s John Sabol confirmed the news.

Can confirm the #Browns are signing QB Josh Rosen to a one year deal. QB room now sits at four.

Training camp begins next Wednesday.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) July 21, 2022

Rosen is 25 and was selected in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and later waived. He was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in 2020 and later picked up by San Francisco. He was signed to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

“Those who have been around him believe he is ready to prove he belongs,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in a tweet.

The news comes as Cleveland is preparing for a possible suspension for Deshaun Watson, who is under investigation by the NFL for dozens of reports of sexual misconduct. Watson has settled 20 of 24 lawsuits, as reported to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The Browns currently have quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on their roster.

