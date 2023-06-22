A Clermont County man has been indicted for the murders of his three children, and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested for and charged with three counts of aggravated murder last week.

According to NBC affiliate WLWT, Doerman faces 21 counts:

9 counts of aggravated murder, with death penalty specifications

8 counts of kidnapping

4 counts of felonious assault

Doerman is accused of killing the boys aged 7, 4 and 3, and of trying to kill the boys’ mother. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the woman called 911 and told dispatch her babies had been shot. A second caller said they saw the woman running down the road screaming.

Clermont County deputies found the victims outside their home on Laurel Lindale Road.