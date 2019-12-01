Clayton police officer involved in crash

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clayton police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday. 

Montgomery County regional dispatch says it happened at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Westbrook Road in Clayton. 

The officer involved in the crash is okay, but other injuries were reported. We’re still working to learn the extent of those injuries. 

