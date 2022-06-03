CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Clayton has announced an expansion with three new residential communities beginning their formal construction periods this week.

Infrastructure installation will commence in the short term, with building construction beginning this fall, with estimated occupancy for all three developments beginning Spring of 2023, according to a release.

At the completion of these three communities, Clayton will realize a total capital investment of approximately $50 million.

Grand Villas of Clayton, located off of Hoke Road and in the southern section of the Village of North Clayton mixed use community, is an approximate 120-unit attached single family project spearheaded by Grand Traditions.

This luxury apartment project will assist in filling a rental need within the northwest region of Montgomery County which is presently not being met. Grand Traditions is targeting empty nesters, seniors, and young professionals with this project.

Hunter’s Path, a DDC project, is a market rate detached single family home community on the northwest corner of Westbrook Rd. and Union Rd.

The new 125-unit community is being built will include street lit sidewalks, a central park, water features with fountains and a multi-use path. Wenger Village, Section 3 will complete the original Wenger Village community off of Wenger Rd., just east of Crestway.

This section of Wenger Village sat dormant for almost 15 years since its original approval until Oakes Tree Development picked up the baton earlier this year.

This project will include market rate patio style and estate style detached single family homes. D.R. Horton is the builder for this project, and they will follow the original approved plans to complete the community, which includes sidewalks, streetlights, and open green space throughout.

All three of these Clayton projects offer new residential alternatives to the Clayton and Northmont community.

New residents will eventually move into the region at the completion of the construction.