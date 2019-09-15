Classic car show returns to Carillon Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Concours d’Elegance car show features classic cars from all over. The event brings together 200 historical cars and motorcycles from various eras.

Entries are judged and compete for awards and prizes.

Mike Beams is one of the entrants. He says, “These cars are immaculate. This isn’t your regular car show. These are close to perfect, some of them are perfect. Just to be here among these cars and people is exciting.”

The car show is an invitational event presented by AAA.

