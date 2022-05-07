CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedarville University celebrated an historic graduation weekend. The largest class graduated from the school.

The 126th commencement took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with two ceremonies. The university awarded 924 graduates, including 774 undergraduate students and 150 graduate students. The university also honored three students with the President’s Award. Recipients were Kathryn J. De Vries, Stacey Barker, and William T. DeKryger.









Pictures courtesy of Cedarville University

Logan Cole of West Liberty, Ohio, also graduated Saturday. Cole was a victim of an active shooter incident at West Liberty Salem High School. He earned a degree in information technology management and will start his career with his family-owned business, Colepak.