Clark County opens new vaccine center in Springfield

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Combined Health District opened a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution center in Springfield.

The new location at 110 W. Leffel Lane, was previously the Abilities Connection and is opening as the county prepares to administer “booster shots” to those who have completed their vaccine series of Moderna and Pfizer.

Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner Charles Patterson said, “We’ve designed it similar to our JC Penney’s operation to try to make sure that we have the best flow and customer service for our citizens here in Clark County.”

The new location is also open to those looking to get their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses. The center will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.