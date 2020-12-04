Clark County officials, community react to new COVID-19 state indicator

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County is the only county in the Miami Valley in a Level 4 Public Emergency, while all surrounding counties are in the red. Officials in neighboring Clark County are reporting high ICU bed occupancy for the first time and a steady rise in cases.

“We have an increase that occurred and continues high numbers so we’re getting about 100 cases plus or minus every day,” said Charles Patterson, Commissioner of the Clark County Combined Health District.

Some people who live in the county say they’re cutting back on social interactions as recommended.

“I’m not going out as often. Trying to stay away from large crowds. Not going to parties and such just trying to stay home with my family,” said Adam Meyers.

Others are warning others to do all they can to avoid contracting the virus.

“It’s not fun to get covid. You want to be able to taste all of your holiday meals this year and smell them…We’re still waiting for that to come back,” said Sherry Senger and Juan Salas. “You hear about how sick people get. You hear about that in the news, so you don’t know if that’s where you’re headed or not so it’s very stressful. It was very mentally exhausting. The mental fatigue was probably higher than the covid fatigue,” they explained.

Public health officials said they’re doing a number of things to limit the spread including contact tracing and offering pop-up testing. The board has also issued a stay-at-home advisory. A free pop-up testing clinic is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds located at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield. No appointment is required.