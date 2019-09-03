Clark County offices to close this week due to relocation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Clark County offices will be closed this week as they relocate temporarily while the current building that houses them is being renovated.

The relocation will affect four county offices including Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer and the Tax Map offices affecting 75 employees. These offices will be relocated to the Bushnell Building at 14 E. Main Street from their current residence at the A.B. Graham Building, which is in the process of being renovated.

The County Board said the offices will remain open in the Bushnell Building until the $2.5 million renovations of the A.B. Graham Building are complete in the fall of 2020.

The Clark County Common Pleas Domestic Relations division has already been moved to the Clark County Juvenile court.

According to the county board, the renovation at the A.B. Graham Building includes modernized electrical wiring, heating and air conditioning, fire suppression, plumbing and a new elevator to the make the building handicap accessible. The county recently replaced windows and made improvements to the exterior of the building in 2017.

