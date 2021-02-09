Clark County educators, school staff ready for the vaccine to help move closer to full in-person learning

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday morning hundreds of Clark County teachers and school staffers will get their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, in what they hope is the next step toward full in-person learning.

Clark County secured about 2,700 vaccine doses for school staffers at districts throughout the county. They’ll be administered Wednesday and Saturday.

Educators are focused not just on the logistics of this complicated rollout, but on the goal once it’s completed.

Brian Kuhn is the Superintendent of the Clark-Shawnee Local School District. He says, “Teachers are relieved, staff are relieved, bus drivers, all our school employees are relieved that this is an opportunity to receive a vaccine and keep our schools operational.”

Some superintendents say a return to full in person learning March 1 is scary, as many haven’t had normal operations in nearly a year. But there is also excited interest in the vaccine, and how it could impact students’ social and emotional wellbeing.

Districts report 60-90% of staffers indicate they’ll get the vaccine. Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson says that interest is “much better than we saw when we went to the 1A population, which was the medical personnel.”

Teachers say they’ll do whatever it takes to see their students in person again. There has been documented growth for in person learners and for virtual learners, but they say remote learning just doesn’t offer the same level of engagement. And students notice.

Patricia Blair is a 12th-grade English teacher at Springfield High School. She says, “Some of them will say ‘we wanted to come back but we just have underlying health conditions and it’s just too scary’. They say they learn better in a classroom.”

In the coming weeks most Clark County school districts will slowly increase the number of in person learning days. Superintendents expect growing pains, and are realistic that vaccinations won’t automatically return schools to normal.

Most districts will continue with social distancing measures, others will try. Northeastern Local Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kronour says, “When we go full in, we will definitely not be at a full six feet. We just can’t do that in our older buildings.”

Many districts anticipate some sort of negative effect as a result of remote learning, and they’re already working to address it. Dr. Kronour says Northeastern Local Schools is planning for a robust summer school program to try and close those gaps.