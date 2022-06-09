GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Families in the Fox Hollow community in Clark County were out all day Thursday cleaning up after an EF1 tornado ripped through parts of the neighborhood.

Renea Turner is grateful to be alive after a large tree came crashing through her home Wednesday. She was able to get her husband and sons to safety in the basement before the tornado tore through her yard.

“It sounded like a freight train. It was so loud, your head felt like it was expanding. And then you hear the big crack and you can see the limbs coming down through the roof and through the floor,” Turner said.

She is not alone. Dozens of people along Fox Hollow Road were busy assessing damage and clearing debris, including Karlis Sirons. He did not have any damage to his home, but large trees were down around his property.

“Fortunately we had some boys from next door that were missionary boys from Utah and they helped clean up the front yard, which was great. And I’ve been cutting up the big tree in the backyard,” Sirons said.

The Turners were able to get tree service crews out to their home right away and they helped their neighbors in the process. While this is devastating, Turner is thankful no one was hurt and she can begin to rebuild.

“Right now, all this hasn’t really sunk in yet. But I’m happy with how things are going right now based on the aftermath. We’ve got a long time before we can heal from this, but we’re here to do it. It’s better to be alive and do this, so we’re fortunate,” Turner said.