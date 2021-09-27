Clark County begins Pfizer booster rollout

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, the Clark County Combined Health District began administering boosters of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine to those who are most at risk of the virus.

“By getting the booster shot it gives me a boost of confidence,” said Jerome Shepherd, who received his third dose.

Clark County’s rollout plan takes effect after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the third Pfizer shot for select individuals including:

People aged 65 years and older and adults 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Residents aged 18 years and older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.

“This is the time where we have the most number of cases across the Miami Valley so that’s another reason for people to be most protected and get that initial boost to the immune system that you get in the first 30 days of the vaccine,” said Charles Patterson, the health commissioner for Clark County Combined Health District.

Boosters are being administered by the district at 110 W. Leffel Lane on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We felt like this is a pretty open space. We are able to still have our registration, our vaccinations, and our aftercare locations. It’s a very versatile location, and it’s the best thing to serve our community,” said Nicole Wilson, a nurse for Clark County Combined Health District.

Shepherd said he hopes the extra boost will bring his family back to normal. “I want to go visit my grandkids and my kids. I have a son in California and grandkids down in Cincinnati, and it’s been a difficult time trying to keep the distance from them,” he said.

To make an appointment to receive a coronavirus vaccine, click here.