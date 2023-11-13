DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re a high school sophomore, Miami Valley Career Technology Center has the perfect opportunity for you to begin your future now! MVCTC Seniors Bree Albertson, Amelia Pierce and Harrison Davis visited Living Dayton on Monday previewing the Sophomore Open House coming up!

All three seniors say MVCTC changed their high school careers and turned them into life-long fulfilling academic achievements to carry them into adulthood. They feel like they are miles ahead of where they would be without MVCTC.

If you have a sophomore student who is looking for career options and wants to get a jumpstart on their future, Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s Open House is exactly where you and your family need to be. For more information, click here or watch the segment above!



Details:

Thursday, Nov. 30

4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

6800 Hoke Rd., Clayton

