XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday the city of Xenia held its annual helicopter egg drop to celebrate the Easter holiday.

It was hosted by the Home Church in xenia. Each year the church brings in a helicopter to fly a few laps and drop easter eggs.

The event was open to the public. This is the third year for the Easter egg drop. Free treats were also provided for the children. There was also an adult Easter egg giveaway, with candy and gift cards.