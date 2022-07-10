TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is officially open for the City of Troy Recreation Department’s new goat yoga program.

If you need some time away from your normal day to day routine or are looking for something outside the box, goat yoga is the perfect activity for you to try, according to a social media post by City of Troy Mayor Robin Oda.

There is a variety of goats who are sure to keep you entertained as you find your inner “BAAA-maste”.

There is no yoga experience required for this program. You can even sit on the ground and spend time with the goats without participating in the yoga.

The fee is $30 per participant per session. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat or a towel and water.

There are currently two class dates available, on Wednesday August 3 and Wednesday August 10. Both sessions are from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Troy Levee Gazebo.

You can register online for the event here. You can also register in person at Hobart Arena from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.