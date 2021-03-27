City of Huber Heights holds rally to stop hate and support Asian-American community

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An anti-racism rally was held Saturday to protest for justice.

In light of a recent increase in violence against the Asian-American community, the Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission held a community rally Saturday afternoon.

The rally was held at the Northpark Shopping Center. It supported Asian-American and Pacific Islanders in the community.

Rhonda Sumlin is the group’s vice chair. She says, “Whatever you can do, big or small do it. Get involved on school boards, be a part of your local commissions and boards. Volunteer at the schools. When you see hate, speak out against it.”

Some elected officials attended the rally, and several members of the Asian-American community spoke to the crowd.