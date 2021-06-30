Dayton seeks community feedback on how to spend $138M in American Rescue Plan funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is soliciting feedback from residents about spending nearly $138 million in federal funds. This is the largest grant given in Dayton’s history and comes as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by the Biden administration in March.

The city is planning to have neighborhood meetings in the future to talk with residents about their ideas for how to use the funding. Right now, their website indicates that they are focusing on six main areas including:

Neighborhoods: City-led and managed projects that would support healthier lifestyles through neighborhood revitalization efforts

City-led and managed projects that would support healthier lifestyles through neighborhood revitalization efforts Amenities: Projects and investments that provide recreational and lifestyle assets to the community

Projects and investments that provide recreational and lifestyle assets to the community Major Catalytic Projects: Projects and investments that address economic disparities and incent additional development and economic activity

Projects and investments that address economic disparities and incent additional development and economic activity City Projects: Projects and investments that support City services. Community Investments

Projects and investments that support City services. Community Investments Community Recovery: Community-driven projects to partners and community groups offering programs and services serving the hardest hit areas and economic sectors

Community-driven projects to partners and community groups offering programs and services serving the hardest hit areas and economic sectors External Awards: Funding to support vulnerable economic sectors that might otherwise not survive the pandemic Vulnerable economic sectors such as tourism and hospitality. COVID-19 mitigation efforts Other community requests that respond to or address the COVID-19 health emergency and that meet the criteria in the Dayton Recovery Plan

Funding to support vulnerable economic sectors that might otherwise not survive the pandemic

Chief communications officer for the city of Dayton, Toni Bankston, says right now city leaders are still waiting on final guidelines from the federal government regarding the funding but are looking to hear input from residents in the meantime. The survey closes on July 9.

