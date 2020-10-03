City of Dayton commemorates 100th anniversary of first pro football game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday marked the 100th anniversary of the first-ever professional football game, which took place in Dayton in 1920.

The Dayton Triangles took on the Columbus Panhandles at Triangle Park. The Triangles won 14-0.

To commemorate the anniversary, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joined the nonprofit organization Dayton History for a closed ceremony at Triangle Park.

Dayton History CEO Brady Kress says, “When you think about the league now, to say it started right here in Dayton is pretty special.”

Earlier this week, it was announced a feature film is being produced about that first game. It’s expected to be released in 2022.