CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A city in the Miami Valley has started a program to recognize veterans in the community.

The City of Clayton said it started hanging banners Friday along North Main Street for its Veteran Banner Program. The banners, displayed with pictures of local military, will hang in the community between Memorial Day and Veterans Day every year.

If you want to get a picture of your loved one put on a banner, you can submit an application here. Clayton said families will be given the banners after they’ve been displayed for a few years.

The program was launched by the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the cities of Clayton and Englewood.

(Photo/City of Clayton)

(Photo/City of Clayton)

(Photo/City of Clayton)