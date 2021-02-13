City of Centerville gifts seniors “baskets of warmth” for Valentine’s Day

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville and Meals on Wheels are gifting homebound seniors valentines to remind them they are loved.

Nearly three dozen “baskets of warmth” are being handed out to senior citizens who are stuck at home due to the pandemic. Each basket contains blankets, hot chocolate, hand sanitizer, and more. The winter goodies will help keep them warm as we prepare for another round of winter storms.

The City of Centerville’s Communications Director Kate Bostdorff says, “It has been a long year for a lot of people and specifically people who have been homebound and are not able to get out at all. Plus with the limits with COVID we just wanted to do what we could to reach out and say we are thinking about you and sending you some warmth, both literally and figuratively.”

This is the first year the city is passing out “baskets of warmth”. Leaders say they hope to make it an annual tradition.