Breaking News
More details released in I-675 wrong-way crash that killed Wright State student

City of Beavercreek declares state of emergency

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has declared a state of emergency after tornadoes moved through the Miami Valley.

The City says many areas are being closed and several gas leaks have been reported. 

Officials say the city is still focusing on search and rescue efforts at this time.

Tom Mossman of Beavercreek described what happened when his house was hit by a tornado near the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Butterfield.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent in a photo of the Abuelo’s Restaurant with storm damage to the front of the building.

Several tornadoes moved through the Miami Valley Monday night and caused heavy damage.

  • Rangeley Ave. in Dayton saw a lot of damage as crews begin clearing

The Red Cross said shelters have been opened to assist those displaced by the tornadoes.  See the list here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS