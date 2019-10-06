Circle of Victory walk raises $25k to support Greene County cancer patients

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Circle of Victory Cancer Awareness Walk is helping support patients battling cancer in Greene County.

In addition to the walk the event includes a ceremony recognizing the many people in the area affected by cancer.

This year’s Circle of Victory ambassador, Stephanie Mosier, is a nurse who spoke about her personal experience being diagnosed with cancer and how much the Circle of Victory helped her through her journey.

“I had no idea, even as a nurse, what I was going to face. [This oganization was here for me] every step of the way. Every time I’ve needed them,” said Mosier.

More than 150 people attended the walk and as of this morning, The group says they met their fundraising goal of $25,000.

