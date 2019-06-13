Cincinnati skyscraper host to pride mural featuring 26,000 Post-It notes

Clayton Castle

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati skyscraper has temporarily changed the look of its facade to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

The north side facade of Cincinnati Bell’s Atrium 2 headquarters in Downtown Cincinnati features the word “PRIDE” in rainbow colors, made out of 26,000 Post-It Notes.

According to Cincinnati Bell, the mural extends over seven stories and 96 windows. It took over 100 employees to create.

In addition to the Post-It Note mural, the company will illuminate its signage on the top of the building in Pride colors.

“Cincinnati Bell is committed to a supportive environment that encourages every employee to bring their full selves to work,” Leigh Fox, President and CEO of Cincinnati Bell, said in a statement. “I am so proud of our Pride Employee Resource Group members, and their leadership in driving Cincinnati Bell’s Pride Month celebrations.”

Cincinnati Bell is also a corporate “rainbow” sponsor of Cincinnati Pride, taking place on June 22.

