Cincinnati man killed in Preble County head-on crash

SOMERS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cincinnati man is dead after a head-on crash in Preble County Thursday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on US-127 near Camden College Corner Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Logan W. West from Cincinnati was driving a pickup truck.

That truck and an SUV crashed head-on in the southbound lane of US-127.

West was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two people in the SUV. Both were transported by CareFlight to separate hospitals with reported serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call 937-832-4794.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Preble County Coroner’s Office, Somers Township Fire, Camden Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.

