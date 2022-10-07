Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Another Cincinnati Bengals player is giving back to the Cincinnati community after creating a community-based foundation.

According to our partners at WLWT, defensive end Sam Hubbard created a program called “Hubbard’s Cupboards“, where children in need of nutritional or educational support will have somewhere to turn.

The Sam Hubbard Foundation says they have a partnership with two Cincinnati-based organizations, Kroger and Crayons to Classrooms, a non-profit organization.

Hubbard Cupboards will be filled through the school year with school supplies from Crayons to Computers and healthy snacks and hygiene products, courtesy of Kroger, according to the foundation.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has previously created his own non-profit foundation to help families in need regarding childhood mental health and food insecurities. The Joe Burrow Foundation will be helping families in both Ohio and Louisiana.

If you would like to donate to The Sam Hubbard Foundation, you can donate here.

The Joe Burrow Foundation’s donation page can be found here if you would like to donate.