Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team prepares to deploy

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team is preparing to deploy this weekend to the areas in Hurricane Dorian’s path.

On Friday, volunteers and team members at their Tipp City warehouse packed up diapers, hygiene items, and more, while others checked on equipment before they headed southeast.

The Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team’s operations support director, Jeff Felzien, said each disaster is a little different, meaning they do not know what the needs will be just yet, so they prepare for it all.

“We’ll need to get down there, see what the extent of the flooding damage will be, the extent of the wind damage, what the power situation is going to be, communication,” said Felzien.

At their warehouse, multiple trailers await the deployment including a tool trailer that is loaded with power tools, tarps, shovels, rakes, and necessary equipment to help with the initial cleanup.

“We’ve also got the shower trailer, and getting the laundry trailer ready to go,” said Felzien.

Felzien said the executive directors of the disaster response team plan to hit the road tomorrow and better asses the storm’s path before the rest of the volunteers head out with those supplies in tow.

But it’s not just cleanup, Felzein said they are there to provide whatever spiritual help these hurricane victims could need.

“There are people that have had their faith shaken and we have people that are very well versed addressing those situations.”

This group helped in Panama City Beach following Hurricane Michael for eight months, and made it back to the Miami Valley just in time to help with tornado recovery following the Memorial Day tornadoes, which they are still assisting with.

If you would like to donate to their efforts, or learn more, click here.