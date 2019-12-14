Church surprises Trotwood families with donations, gifts for the holidays

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Gateway Cathedral and Hope Church wanted to provide a joyful celebration for those in need in Trotwood.

They surprised tornado victims with more than $27,000 worth of gifts and surprises at the Christmas with a Cause celebration Friday night.

Forty families were invited to eat dinner, and have holiday fun. Then, at the end of the night they were each surprised with $600 giftcards to spend on their needs.

“I was totally just thrown and in awe of all the people of giving and [of the] selfless acts. So we’re very appreciative of those who’ve been helping,” said Elonza Chatfield Jr. whose family received a giftcard during the celebration.

In addition to the gift-cards given to the families, $1,000 was given to Gateway Cathedral Church by Hope Church.