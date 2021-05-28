Church hosting drive-thru food giveaway Friday

OLD NORTH DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A church is hosting a food giveaway nearly two years to the day 15 tornadoes tore apart portions of the Miami Valley.

The drive-thru distribution will happen — rain or shine — on Friday, May 28, in the North Dayton Baptist Church parking lot on 515 Lilian Avenue in Old North Dayton.

It runs from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.

“This giveaway is especially meaningful for us, as it comes a day after the anniversary of the Memorial Day tornadoes which destroyed a large swath of our neighborhood,” said North Dayton Baptist Church Pastor Nathan Wood.

“While our building escaped serious damage, the church lost its steeple to damage caused by the storm and several members were forced from their homes due to damage.”

Each family will get a 30-pound box of food. No sign-up is required and it’s part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.