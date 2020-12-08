Chuck Yeager honored at the National Museum of the US Air Force

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Bell X-1 experimental aircraft similar to the one General Yeager flew faster than the speed of sound in 1947 is on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. From a WWII fighter pilot to an Air Force test pilot to one of the most recognizable advocates for aviation, any telling of the story of flight must include Chuck Yeager.

In 1947, 24-year-old Chuck Yeager sat at the stick of the Bell X-1 experimental aircraft as it dropped from a B-29 over the Mojave Desert. Yeager lit the rocket and broke the sound barrier for the first time, rewriting aviation history forever.

Jeff Duford is a curator at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. He says, “There were so many hazards to trying to break the sound barrier. In fact, there were people at the time saying it’s simply not possible. There were many different ways Chuck Yeager was risking his life, many different ways he could have gotten killed.”

Yeager himself once said, “You don’t look at it as being dangerous. It’s something you’re sort of dedicated to, you just sort of concede the fact that’s your job and that’s what you’re going to do.”

WATCH Yeager’s first assignment as a test pilot was at Wright Field. See how the Miami Valley jumpstarted his career:

Duford says the impact of Yeager breaking the sound barrier can be compared to the impact of the discovery of flight itself. “Now supersonic flight is something we casually think of as something humans are able to do. But Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier is what made this possible.”

But Yeager was not one dimensional. He flew more than 60 combat missions during WWII, and was shot down over France before escaping to safety. Duford says, “He was a double ace, he was a combat pilot, and this was before he became the famous test pilot he’s known for.”

After returning to the states, he chose to be assigned at the eventual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base before his career as a test pilot, eventually retiring as a Brigadier General in 1975. In 1997 he flew an F-15 Eagle past Mach 1 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his first supersonic flight. 15 years later he did it again as a co-pilot at age 89.

Chuck Yeager had stick time in several aircraft on display at the museum. You can see them seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.