DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Still have your Christmas tree up? If it’s a live tree, it’s time to take the tree down.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 34% of home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. Live trees dry out over time, which makes them more flammable after the holidays.

Between 2017 and 2021, Christmas tree fires resulted in $14 million in property damage, as least 10 injuries and one death.

The NFPA strongly encourages everyone to dispose of trees soon after the holiday. Luckily, there are many ways to dispose of live Christmas trees.

Rumpke, the trash and recycling service provider for the Miami Valley, will pick up Christmas trees during regular trash collection for the first two weeks of 2024.

Vandalia offers a recycling option for live trees. Residents can take trees to the south parking lot of the Vandalia Recreation Center, located at 1111 Stonequarry Road.

Trees should be stripped of any lights or decorations. Recycled trees will be made into mulch for Vandalia parks.

Many local governments offer recycling options for live trees. Check with your local jurisdiction to learn more.