Christmas trees for tornado relief: Holiday fundraiser gives back to Trotwood community

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Christmas Tree Spectacular at the Shiloh Springs Care Center was a silent auction designed to raise money for the Trotwood Tornado Disaster Relief Fund.

Ten community organizations and businesses including Boy Scouts, City of Trotwood Parks and Recreation Department and Zik’s Family Pharmacy donated decorated trees. The funds raised from the unique Christmas trees were all given to the fund.

“It’s more community based and it’s [also] a party for the residents,” explained Kim Willis the organizer of the event.

The Shiloh Springs Care Center has been supporting tornado relief efforts since the outbreak in May.

“Shiloh Springs Care Center really was kind of a hub for a lot of communication and getting water out. It was a place that the community kind of met. So we always felt for this season that we would want to donate to that fund,” said Willis.

Businesses like Zik’s family pharmacy, located in Trotwood, saw first-hand the devastation of the tornadoes. Now they are seizing the opportunity to give back to those who frequent their store and were affected by the storms.

“We saw, especially right after the tornadoes, many patients that could not get prescriptions…We helped on so many matters and [now] we’re just so glad to be here and help out,” said Joyce Jones who works with Zik’s.