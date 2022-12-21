With the winter storm moving in and Christmas travel on the horizon, the earlier you get on the road, the better. If traveling west on Thursday, you should already be on the road. Severe winter conditions will be arriving overnight and Thursday in the plains states. If you are traveling east, you can still plan to get on the road Thursday morning. We only expect rain showers in the Dayton area and Miami Valley through early evening. The later you wait in the day, the worse travel will become.

Thursday morning travel conditions around the Miami Valley

As a matter of fact, travel may become difficult to impossible Thursday night and early Friday. In addition, we will experience dangerously cold wind chills which could be life threatening if stranded out on the road.

Rain transitions to snow Thursday evening from west to east.