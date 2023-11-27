CHRISTIANSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The officers of the Christiansburg Fire Company announced the end of EMS services in the area at the end of the year.

According to the social media post, EMS service and coverage will end in Jackson Township, Lostcreek Township, and the Village of Christiansburg on Dec. 31, 2023.

Their organization has provided EMS service to the area since 1958.

The organization explained in the post they are volunteer only. Members receive no pay for the calls they make or training courses they need. All money from donations and tax levies pays for equipment, buildings, utilities, and expenses.

The volunteer model has worked for many years, but over the past few years, our membership has slowly decreased as has the memberships in others clubs and organizations. With that, fewer members means fewer people to help, resulting in slower response times, and having to rely on mutual aid to help make the EMS calls. Christiansburg Fire Company

In the post, the organization went on to explain not only are their membership numbers both dwindling and aging, community support from nearby organizations has also come to an end.

After a few years of sending their own EMS to the calls in Christiansburg, St. Paris EMS announced a few months ago they would no longer dispatch their full time/paid employees. Their support would be provided when and if available, much like a volunteer model.

Officers say they are working to find a more permanent solution to bring back an EMS service with two paid EMTs providing 24/7 coverage. At this time, tax levies in the area do not provide enough funds to support a full time EMS team.

The Christiansburg Fire Company will continue to provide fire coverage to the Jackson Township, Lostcreek Township, the Village of Christiansburg, and Elizabeth Township.