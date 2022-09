DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After leading 10-3 at halftime, the University of Dayton football team scored 36 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Kentucky State 46-3 in the Flyers’ home opener at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

Running back Jake Chisholm lead the team with three touchdowns on the day to lead Dayton to its second win of the season (2-1.)