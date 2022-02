A chilly weekend with below normal highs. Scattered snow showers are expected today and tomorrow. Normal high this time of the year is 40.

TODAY: Generally cloudy and cold. Passing snow showers. High 31

TONIGHT: Much colder, mostly cloudy. Low 14

SUNDAY: Chilly with PM snow showers. High 25

Dry weather but still cold on Valentine’s day. A rapid warm up for the middle of the week as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.