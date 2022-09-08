FORT WORTH, Texas (WXIN) — Ear muffs designed to protect young children from excess noise are being recalled because the batteries can rupture, possibly causing hearing, projectile or burn injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves four models of Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs.

Models included in the recall are:

LA-infant-AM-WH

LA-infant-ASM-WH

LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus

LA-kids-AM-WH

The model is printed on the original packaging. The CPSC said they were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from Off, Active or Soothe Mode.

Recalled Children’s HearMuffs

The recall was initiated after Hearing Lab Technology received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled products were sold nationwide and online at Sam’s Club, Kroger and other stores between January 2018 and December 2021.

Consumers are advised to stop using the ear muffs immediately.

Anyone with the recalled ear muffs can contact Hearing Lab Technology LLC toll-free at 833-408-0479 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge.