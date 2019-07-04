Child nearly drowns in pool in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say that a child nearly drowned in a pool Thursday afternoon in Huber Heights.
It happened at around 2:30 pm at a home on Prairie Creek Court.
Officers believe that the child will be okay. Police did not say how old the child is or the circumstances on how it happened.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
