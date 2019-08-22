Child hit by golf cart at Darke County Fair

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A golf cart being used as a taxi at the Darke County Fair hit a child Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds on Sweitzer Street.

Authorities say the golf cart was driving north on a private drive on the fairgrounds when a 6-year-old girl ran in front of it and was struck.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

There were five people on the golf cart at the time of the accident. None of those people were injured.

Greenville Township Fire assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

