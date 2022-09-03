DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt shared an update Saturday morning stating that Officer Seara Burton is still alive and off life support.

Officer Burton’s condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.

Official updates will continue to be released over the weekend by the Chief of Police Michael Britt and his office as changes occur.

Burton was taken off of life support Thursday after hospital staff determined her injuries were unrecoverable.

28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10 while responding to a traffic stop. She was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital where she spent three weeks fighting for her life — and she is not giving up her fight yet.

Britt said, “Seara continues to remind us just how strong she is.”

Retired RPD officer Paul Phillips told our sister station FOX59 he was Burton’s supervisor for a brief period of time during her training.

“She was very enthusiastic and very committed, willing to learn,” Phillips said. “She was very good. Is very good.”

Phillips said law enforcement is a family, and what happened to Burton affects all of her brothers and sisters in blue.

“It could happen to any of us,” Phillips said. “In this particular case, it happened to be Seara. We all take the risk, and she’s paying the price. There’s no other word for it that hurts.”

According to Britt’s latest post, any updates on Officer Burton’s condition will continue to be released by his office.